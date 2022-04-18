‘Kerala situation threat to nation’, says state BJP president; to approach HM

K Surendran, BJP’s Kerala state president, said on Sunday that the state’s condition poses a national security concern and that the party will address the Union Home Minister about it. He was addressing to media after attending the burial of RSS leader Sreenivasan, who was killed in a car accident in Palakkad.

It should be remembered that the RSS leader was assassinated by SDPI activists when they barged into his office in Melamuri, Palakkad. Surendran stated that the Kerala BJP will brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be visiting the state on April 29, on the issue.

The Kerala Governor, according to the BJP leader, is a supporter of the Islamist terror group, and the state police are being held back by the CPI-M-led political leadership, preventing them from taking action against the attackers.

He claimed that the recent deaths of RSS and BJP activists in Palakkad, Alappuzha, and Vayalar were carried out unilaterally by Islamic terrorists. Surendran said that Kerala police made little effort to uncover the conspiracy aspect in earlier killings, calling it a gross failure and negligence on the side of the state police.

According to the BJP politician, the Kerala High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of RSS worker Sanjith, who was assassinated by Islamists on November 15, 2021.