Massive storm hits Bengal’s Cooch Behar: 2 killed, 50 injured

Cooch Behar: Two people have been killed in a storm while at least 50 were injured in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Sunday. The deaths have been reported from Moamari Gram Panchayat, Block No 1, Cooch Behar.

‘Two dead and at least 50 injured in a storm in Moamari Gram Panchayat, Block No 1 of Cooch Behar district’, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality Rabindra Nath Ghosh said. Several other areas including Tufanganj, Mathabhanga of the district have also been affected’, Ghosh further added.

Also read: 20 killed due to storms, lightning strikes in Assam; Over 3000 houses fully destroyed

Meanwhile, at least 20 people have been killed so far due to severe storm and lightning conditions in Assam. In the last three days, 22 districts have reported storm and lightning incidents in 80 Revenue Circles spanning over 1,410 villages impacting 95,239 people.