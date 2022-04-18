Party president need not be from Nehru family, says Kerala Congress leader

‘The president of the party need not be from the Nehru family all the time,’ Kerala Congress leader PJ Kurien said of Rahul Gandhi. During an interview with a Malayalam magazine, he remarked this.

‘Rahul Gandhi resigning as party president shows his instability. When the party went through a crisis, as party president he should have led from the front . When a ship is about to sink, the captain should not have left it,’ Kurien continued, slamming the Congress leadership.

‘He should have had a meeting with the seniors of the party. Instead of that, he just discussed it with the caucus surrounding him. Those are people who have little experience,’ he said. According to the former Union Minister, Rahul Gandhi should have found a solution after consulting with everyone.