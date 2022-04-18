DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

SpiceJet announces new services

Apr 18, 2022, 10:41 pm IST

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, SpiceJet has announced new flight services. SpiceJet has announced flight services connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat; Mumbai with Dhaka; Kozhikode with Jeddah and Riyadh; and Mumbai with Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read; CFMoto launches SR-C21 bike: Know the features 

On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra, and Shirdi from Ahmedabad. The airline will also launch flights connecting   Tirupati and Guwahati with Mumbai. The air carrier also increased  frequencies of flights on the  Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa, and Mumbai-Srinagar routes.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 18, 2022, 10:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button