SpiceJet announces new services

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, SpiceJet has announced new flight services. SpiceJet has announced flight services connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat; Mumbai with Dhaka; Kozhikode with Jeddah and Riyadh; and Mumbai with Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra, and Shirdi from Ahmedabad. The airline will also launch flights connecting Tirupati and Guwahati with Mumbai. The air carrier also increased frequencies of flights on the Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa, and Mumbai-Srinagar routes.