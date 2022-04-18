Top Table Tennis player D Vishwa dies in road accident

Shillong: Vishwa Deenadayalan, an 18-year-old table tennis player from Tamil Nadu, passed away in a road accident on Sunday. The boy was on his way from Guwahati to Shillong, to participate in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Championships.

According to a release issued by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), he was travelling in a car along with his three teammates to Shillong when a 12-wheel trailer, coming from the opposite direction, ploughed through the road divider and hit the vehicle at Shangbangla and plunged into the gorge. The driver died on the spot, while Deenadayalan was declared brought dead by the doctors of Nongpoh Civil Hospital. His teammates — Ramesh Santosh Kumar, Abinash Prasannaji Srinivasan and Kishore Kumar — suffered severe injuries but are currently stable.

The organisers of the championships had rushed them to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong for critical care. ‘The team of doctors attending to them said the boys were stable’, the release said. Deenadayalan’s father and two of his family members will be arriving in Guwahati tonight and his embalmed body will be flown to Chennai on Monday morning.

Deenadayalan, a promising player with several national ranking titles and international medals to his credit, was to represent India at the WTT Youth Contender at Linz, Austria, from April 27. Deenadayalan’s transition from cadet and sub-junior to junior section was steady. He had won the cadet and sub-junior national titles also. The B.Com student of Loyola College won the Under-19 Boys title during the Dehra Dun National Ranking Tournament this January.