Ukraine President Zelensky talks to IMF head over country’s post-war reconstruction

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he spoke with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine’s financial stability and the country’s post-war reconstruction.

‘Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine’s financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful’, Zelensky informed in a tweet.

Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day and retweeted, ‘Thank you @ZelenskyyUA for the very good call today. Continued economic support by Ukraine’s partners is essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern competitive #Ukraine.’, she wrote.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had said earlier that he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.