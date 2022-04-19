Commodity Market: Gold price slips marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices edged lower on the commodity market. A stronger dollar dented the yellow metal’s appeal.

On the multi commodity exchange, gold futures dropped marginally 0.06% or Rs 34, at Rs 53,238 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.16% or Rs 113, at Rs 69,863 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $ 1,976.46 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $ 1,981.

In the Kerala market price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 39,880 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4985.