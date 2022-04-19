UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with US and other world leaders to discuss Ukraine.

According to Johnson’s spokesman, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with US President Joe Biden and other international leaders later Tuesday to discuss toughening sanctions against Russia and increasing support for Ukraine.

The call will also include leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Japan, NATO, and the European Commission.

According to the spokesman, a senior national security official briefed Johnson and his ministers earlier on Britain’s assessment of the situation in Ukraine.

“The war’s next phase would most likely be an attritional battle that may span several months. Russia would try to take advantage of its superior force numbers, but Ukraine had previously demonstrated that this was unlikely to be decisive on its own,’ according to the spokesman, the anonymous official’s judgement was relayed to media.

‘There were some indications that Russia had not learnt from earlier losses in northern Ukraine, and there was evidence of piecemeal troop commitments to the conflict.’