Can traditional Chinese medicine combat COVID-19? Chinese health platform says ‘NO’…

As China approved boxes of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) Lianhua Qingwen to tackle the virus in Shanghai, a Chinese neurologist questioned if it is helpful against COVID-19. Chinese authorities have also approved Lianhua Qingwen pills for Covid-affected Hong Kong. Dingxiang Yisheng, a Chinese health platform, stated that the herbal remedy Lianhua Qingwen was ineffective against COVID-19 on Monday, sending its shares down more than 10%.

Shanghai residents who have been unable to obtain regular food supplies as a result of the lockdown have received boxes of Lianhua Qingwen tablets from Chinese health officials. Lianhua Qingwen is said to treat sore throats and fevers. The medicine has not been authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to reports, Singapore has authorised the clinical study of Lianhua Qingwen for the treatment of moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults.

However, Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) ruled that there was ‘no scientific proof’ from clinical studies that Lianhua Qingwen products could ‘prevent or cure COVID-19’. Singapore’s health authority stated that Lianhua Qingwen has not been licenced to ‘treat or relieve symptoms of COVID-19’. As the post went popular on China’s social media platform Weibo, an influential son of one of the country’s wealthiest businesspeople questioned the drug’s efficacy.

While acknowledging the efficacy of traditional Chinese medicine, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam stated last month that ‘traditional Chinese medicine may have a greater effect than Western medicine on avoiding infection and expediting patients’ recovery’. However, the Hong Leader emphasized that Lianhua Qingwen pills were not intended to prevent coronavirus, with immunizations being the best remedy.