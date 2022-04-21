Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal edged higher in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,440, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4930, up by Rs 15.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), price of gold prices eased following a rebound in US treasury yields. Gold futures on MCX dropped by 0.11% or Rs 58 down to Rs 52,570 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.% or Rs 206 at Rs 68,200 per kg.

In the international market, price of gold was down 0.% at $ 1,951.76 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $ 1,954.50. Among other precious metals, spot silver dipped 0.4% to $ 25.07 per ounce, platinum was flat at $ 986.86 and palladium slipped 0.2% to $ 2,446.17.