Queen Elizabeth honoured with her own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

London: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year. Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.

Inspired by one of her most iconic looks, the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie wears an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with decorations of order. Her regal ensemble is completed with a stunning tiara, based on Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her wedding to Prince Philip, along with matching accessories.

The Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history. The Buckingham Palace has announced a weekend of celebrations spanning from June 2 until June 5 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.