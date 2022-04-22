Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The negative trend in the Indian share market and firm American dollar weighed on investor sentiment. However, a pullback in international crude prices restricted the losses of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar and is trading at 76.31, registering a fall of 14 paise over the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee surged 13 paise to close at 76.17 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 100.65. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian equity market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 713.69 crore.