Eid Al Fitr: Dubai announces 9-day break

Dubai: The Government Human Resources Department in Dubai announced a 9-day Eid Al Fitr break for federal government staff. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Earlier, Sharjah also announced 9-day holiday for government employees in the emirate. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Thursday, May 5. Combined with the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend in Sharjah, residents will be off for nine days.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2022: Another Emirate in UAE announces 9-day holiday

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE had earlier announced that private sector staff would get a paid holiday from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.