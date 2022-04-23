State govt to grant leave to women staff having children via surrogacy

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan announced in the Assembly on Thursday that government women employees and teachers who have children via surrogacy will be given 270 days leave to take care of their children.

Noting that the number of individuals having children through surrogacy is on the rise, the Minister added that government employees and teachers will be given 270 days of ‘child maintenance leave’.

She explained that this aims to assist female government employees in caring for infants born through surrogacy. In the Assembly, the Minister made new announcements for her department, stating that gender budgeting will be implemented in all departments.