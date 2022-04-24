Explosion at oil refinery kills 100

Abuja: At least 100 people were killed in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria. The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal oil refinery in Egbema local government area, situated in the border of southern states of Imo and Rivers

Illegal oil refineries are common in the oil-rich African country. Unemployment and poverty have made illegal crude oil refining an attractive business in Nigeria. People tap crude oil from a web of pipelines owned by major oil companies and refined into products in makeshift tanks. This has caused major accidents in the country.

At least 25 people, including some children, were killed in an explosion and fire at another illegal refinery in Rivers state in October. As per government data, Nigeria loses an average of 200,000 barrels per day of oil – more than 10% of production. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil producer and exporter.