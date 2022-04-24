Family of brain dead woman hit by BMW in Mangaluru donate her organs

Preethi Manoj, a 47-year-old woman, was declared brain dead two weeks after she was hit by a speeding BMW automobile on MG Road in the city and her family decided to donate her vital organs.

Preethi has been on a ventilator since April 9 after suffering serious brain and spinal cord damage. On a tragic day, she was driving home from Gokarnatheshwara Temple when a BMW driven by Shravan Kumar, a used car trader, crashed into her two-wheeler after striking the median. A CCTV camera filmed the heinous incident. On Friday afternoon, the doctors pronounced her brain dead.

Her two kidneys and a liver, which were in good condition, were taken and will be donated to three patients, according to Dr Prashant Marla, medical director and CEO of AJ Hospital. The organ donation procedure was carried out by the organ donation facilitation unit, Jeevan Sarthakathe.

N Shashi Kumar, the Mangaluru municipal police commissioner stated that Preethi’s organs were taken to Aster Hospital in Bengaluru and Yenepoya and KMC Hospitals in Mangaluru for transplantation. Preethi’s family, friends, and well-wishers totally supported the choice to give her organs to others in need.

Her death was extremely tragic as it occurred despite her observing all traffic laws and wearing a helmet. Manoj, Preethi’s husband, believes that the accused Sharan Kumar should be severely punished for his irresponsibility in order to dissuade others from making the same mistakes. ‘Even if we are careful on road, we may have to suffer because of others’ negligence. One has to be very careful while driving a vehicle. Today’s young generation gets everything. But they should not misuse the liberty’, he said.