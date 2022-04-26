Assault case; Kirit Somaiya demands action against Mumbai top cop over ‘fake FIR’

Kirit Somaiya, a BJP leader, has alleged that the FIR filed by the Khar police in his assault case was false because he did not sign it. This comes just days after his car was vandalised as he drove away from the Khar police station after meeting arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

On Tuesday, the BJP leader went to the Khar police station and requested that all involved in the false FIR be punished, including Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pande. Kirit Somaiya said that he was made to sit for almost an hour in the Khar police station, but his case was dismissed.

Later, while speaking to reporters, he stated that he will meet with the Governor on Wednesday to discuss the matter. Somaiya told reporters that the concerned police officer should be charged with forgery, criminal conspiracy, and other offences for filing a bogus complaint in his (Somaiya’s) name.