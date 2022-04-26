Covid surge; Modi to convene review meeting with CMs tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of all states and union territories, since the nationwide Covid-19 tally has been rapidly growing in recent days. According to news agency PTI, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation during the meeting, which is expected to start at 12 p.m.

In the last 24 hours, India has seen 2,483 new cases of Covid-19 infection. According to the Union health ministry’s daily report, India’s total number of patients has climbed to 4,30,62,569, while active cases have dropped to 15,636. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection.

Modi recently urged citizens to continue practicing Covid-appropriate behaviour, like as wearing masks and washing hands frequently, in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ He said ‘you also have to be alert of coronavirus. Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them.’