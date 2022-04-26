Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani sent to police custody for five days.

The Courts of Judicial Magistrate in Barpeta sentenced Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to five days in police jail on Tuesday. The bail plea of the Vadgam MLA was rejected, and he was remanded in police custody.

Mevani has been charged in two new FIRs filed at two separate police stations in Assam, one in Barpeta and the other in Goalpara. A woman police officer filed a FIR in Barpeta alleging that Mevani used abusive language against her while being taken from one place to another. Mevani allegedly pushed and threatened her when she tried to stop him, according to the complaint.

The Gujarat MLA was arrested by Assam police from the Palanpur circuit house in Gujarat on April 20 in connection with a complaint filed in Assam over controversial tweets aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In that case, a local court in Assam granted him bail. However, Mevani was arrested by the police in connection with the other cases. He’s now been charged with molesting and abusing a female police officer.