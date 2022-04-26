‘I am also a consumer like you…’; Goa Electricity Department’s tweet goes viral

After the Goa Electricity Department’s Twitter account was flooded with questions about the duration of the blackout on Monday, a seemingly frustrated employee wrote on the account, ‘I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding away from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged.’

Later, the tweets were removed. However, a user later shared pictures of his account’s tweets. Users were shocked by the Goa power department’s honest comments. Users were shocked by the Goa power department’s honest comments. ‘What?’ a user asked, to which the account’s administrator responded, ‘Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on Twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any.’

The possibility of the Goa power department’s Twitter account being hacked was even considered by Twitteraties. ‘I do not think a hacker would work so late to lose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info. They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note.’ the employee tweeted.

Last night in Goa, heavy winds caused by thunderstorms caused many power cuts. According to the electricity department, many areas had power restored by morning.