Just Dial granted relief by Delhi High Court in data theft case

In a case where it claimed data theft, trademark and copyright infringement by a local website, nicelocal, the Delhi High Court granted relief to search engine Just Dial.

Just Dial, a search engine, filed a case saying that nicelocal stole thousands of listings, source data code, company numbers, and other proprietary data verbatim. It was also claimed that the website was taking large sums of money from gullible customers by failing to issue invoices.

The local website was barred from advertising any goods or services by a bench led by Justice M Pratibha Singh, who also ordered the preservation of data, including a declaration of any payments received so far from clients.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) were also ordered by the court to block the website nicelocal and suspend all of its services.

‘In the present case, the plaintiff (Just Dial) has made out a prima facie case for grant of an ex-parte ad-interim injunction. The balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff. If the relief sought is not granted, irreparable loss would be caused as it would not only jeopardise the plaintiffs’ rights but also the rights of various clients, customers of the plaintiff and also the general public who may make payments to avail the services,’ the 10-page court judgement stated.