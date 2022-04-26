Prayagraj killings; TMC alleges cover up, writes to National Human Rights Commission

The Trinamool Congress’ fact-finding delegation wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking an urgent meeting in connection with the killing of five family members in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, the TMC sent a delegation to Praygraj led by MP Dola Sen and including former MP Mamata Bala Thakur, MLA Jyotsna Mandi, Saket Gokhale, and Lalitesh Tripathi. They said that the deceased’s family had informed Prayagraj police to several gruesome details. These details, they said, were missing from the FIR. In the next 48 hours, the TMC team requested an appointment with the National Human Rights Commission.