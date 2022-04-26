South star Suriya donates vehicle worth Rs 6 lakh to TN Police Department

The Tamil Nadu Police Department’s ‘Kaaval Karangal’ initiative has received a car worth Rs 6 lakh from actor Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment.

The Tamil Nadu Police Department initiated the ‘Kaaval Karanagal’ project with the goal of assisting the homeless, impoverished, and needy. In collaboration with non-governmental organisations, the body will seek to assist the weak, the infirm, the vulnerable and the poor living on the streets.

According to sources close to the actor, Suriya’s production house donated a vehicle, which will be used to deliver food to the homeless and destitute.

Also Read: Actress Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys it for $44 billion

The vehicle was flagged off by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagan Deep Singh and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Sharanya Rajashekar.

Suriya’s initiative has drawn plaudits from a variety of sectors, as he is already heavily involved in giving education to impoverished pupils through his Agam Foundation.