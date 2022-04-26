Tirumala temple staff suspended for playing Movie songs on LED screens atop of temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) suspended a Grade-1 Assistant technician, P Ravi Kumar, for broadcasting three other channels on five LED screens at Tirumala Temple, just after a movie song was played at the hill temple on Friday.

On the same day as Ravi Kumar’s suspension orders were issued, AVV Krishna Prasad, Assistant Engineer of TTD’s Radio & Broadcasting wing, was given a show cause notice. On Friday, devotees found movie music playing on LED screens above Tirumala temple, one of the richest Hindu shrines with tight rules and regulations.

TTD EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy was shocked by the incidence and ordered CVSO Sri Narasimha Kishore to investigate and produce a report as soon as possible. In this connection, vigilance officials inspected footage from the Asthana Mandapam control room and the Command Control Room, as well as CC cameras from PAC-4 and other concerned TTD employees.