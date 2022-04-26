‘With my old friend PK…,’ Navjot Singh Sidhu’s photo with Prashant Kishor.

On the day that the Congress and Prashant Kishor both announced that he will not join the party, Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress president, shared this image with the election strategist, calling to him as an ‘old friend.’ ‘Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK, Old wine, gold, and friends still the best!!!’ Sidhu tweeted.

The former cricketer-turned-politician’s post came just hours after Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Kishor had turned down an invitation to join the grand old party. ‘Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party,’ Surjewala tweeted.

Kishor, a former leader and vice-president of the JD(U), described the offer as ‘generous,’ but explained the reason behind turning down the opportunity to be a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led political outfit. ‘In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,’ he wrote.