Woman gangraped, murdered in Rajasthan’s Dausa; Suspect arrested

Dausa : A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by two men at a village in Dausa district. The woman’s body was found in a well under the Bassi police station area of Jaipur district on Monday, police officials said, adding that one of the suspects has been arrested.

According to police, the woman had left Jaipur in a bus to visit her parents’ house in Dausa on Sunday morning. She reached the bus stand of her village in Dausa and was walking towards her parents’ house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle, said Dausa Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. He said that instead of taking her to the village, they took her to forest area and gang raped her. After the gang rape, they murdered the woman and threw her body in a well, the officer said.

Meanwhile, when the victim did not reach home, her parents registered a missing complaint with Ramgarh Pachawara police station of Dausa on Sunday evening. The body was recovered in the early hours of Monday, Gupta said. The SP said one of the accused, identified as Kaluram Meena, has been arrested and the efforts are on to nab the other accused. The primary investigation suggests that the woman was not known to the accused, Gupta said, adding that the body was handed over to family members after post mortem.