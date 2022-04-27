Bible controversy; Karnataka govt issues show cause notice to Clarence school

Over the Bible controversy, the Karnataka education department has issued a show cause notice to Clarence School in Bengaluru. The school has been given seven days to respond. Clarence School has been served with a show cause notice for their decision to require Bible education.

On Tuesday, April 26, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education sent a notice to the school. After the school answers to the show cause notice, the government will take the appropriate measures.

The incident began when Clarence High School received a promise from the parents of the students that they would not protest if their children brought the holy book to the school. Mohan Gowda, state spokesperson for Hindu Janajagruti Samithi, stated that the school was pushing non-Christian kids to read the Bible.