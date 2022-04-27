Girl attempts suicide during public hearing in Collectorate office

During a public hearing at the Chhatarpur Collectorate office in Madhya Pradesh, a girl tried to commit suicide. The girl slit her vein, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate immediately admitted her to the district hospital.

Savita Dwivedi, the victim, comes from the district’s Barigarh tehsil. Savita had come to the meeting to ask a fee waiver for her younger sister due to her family’s dire circumstances. Savita slit her vein in an attempt to commit suicide after not receiving a favourable response.

When her father, Narendra Kumar Dwivedi, died in 2019, Savita told the media that he was working as a Regional Event Organiser (REO) at the Agriculture Department. Her mother had taken up the job of earning money for the house after that. The authorities, on the other hand, failed to cover the costs of her sister’s education and the maintenance of their home, as asked by the grieving family.

Savita’s sister’s fees, for which she had filed for a waiver, are due in June. However, there has been no hearing in this regard.