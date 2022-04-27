Jagdish Thakor says ‘Will think about it’ on attending death anniversary of Hardik Patel’s father

In the midst of the ongoing rift between the Gujarat Congress and Patidar leader Hardik Patel, a major event is being held in Ahmedabad on Thursday to commemorate the first death anniversary of the latter’s father. Congress leaders, on the other hand, have yet to decide whether or not to attend. The media will also be present at the event.

‘We will think about whether to go or not,’ Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said on Wednesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to attend the event, according to sources. There has also been talk of major BJP leaders attending the event.

Hardik Patel recently tweeted about the party’s functioning and state leadership, and he continues to do so. According to Thakor, ‘As I learnt about Hardik Patel’s tweet, I immediately called him. Earlier too, when he said a few things in the media, I had personally called Hardik. He said that we’d speak after his father’s death anniversary. We believe in having a conversation on whether disciplinary action should be taken as it is about a party’s internal matters, and can’t be discussed in public.’

When asked if Hardik joining the BJP was a possibility, Thakor responded, ‘There are news reports about Hardik Patel planning to join the BJP. But I think he is the best person to give a clear picture of the same.’