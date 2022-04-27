Lebanese cabinet orders military investigation for deadly migrant boat capsize

The military court was instructed by Lebanon’s government on Tuesday to investigate the capsize of a migrant boat after it collided with a naval vessel pursuing it, leaving at least six people dead and scores missing.

On Saturday night, a boat carrying Lebanese and Syrian refugees sank off the shore of the poor northern city of Tripoli. Around 80 individuals, including men, women, and children, were on board, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

Six dead were discovered and 45 people were saved.

Following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information Minister Ziad Makary issued the investigative order and stated that Lebanon would seek international assistance in salvaging the dinghy’s wreckage.

Due to Lebanon’s economic collapse, which has pushed a major portion of the population into poverty, an increasing number of individuals are attempting the risky sea crossing to Europe, largely via Cyprus.

Many of those on board came from Tripoli, where funeral processions for six deaths escalated into public demonstrations against the authorities.

A Lebanese military vessel rammed the migrants’ boat, causing it to sink, according to many survivors.

According to the army, the boat had illegally departed the Lebanese coast and the captain was attempting to avoid detention when the incident occurred.

The military court in Lebanon is staffed entirely by army personnel, raising questions about its independence in the past.

According to a tweet from Lebanon’s presidency, Army Commander Joseph Aoun, the head of military intelligence, and the head of the navy, attended Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and made a ‘full presentation of the facts of what transpired with the boat.’