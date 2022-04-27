Russia bans 287 British lawmakers, draws sarcasm form UK

Russia barred 287 British lawmakers from entering the country on Wednesday, accusing them of inciting “Russophobic frenzy” in the United Kingdom, prompting a robust response from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom and its allies have slapped harsh penalties on Moscow’s oligarchs and political leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions on members of the House of Commons were imposed in reaction to Britain’s March 11 imposition of similar limitations on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament, according to Russia’s foreign ministry.

“These individuals… played the most active role in the construction of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the unfounded stoking of Russophobic hysteria in the United Kingdom,” according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Current and past ministers, as well as numerous others who are no longer members of parliament, were among the 287 names on the list. Dominic Grieve, a former legislator, appears twice.

Johnson, who was banned from Russia on April 16, told parliament, “All those 287 should see it as a badge of honour.’