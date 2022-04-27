Shiv Sainiks’ attack on Kirit Somiya makes only minor injuries, says Mumbai Police.

Kirit Somaiya was injured in the attack by Shiv Sena members, according to Mumbai Police sources. Bhabha Hospital examined Kirit Somaiya the day he was attacked by a mob at Khar police station, according to a report received by police. The report said that there was a 0.1-centimeter cut, no swelling, and no bleeding. There were no serious injuries.

Kirit Somaiya, a former BJP MP, said on Tuesday that a bogus FIR was filed against him at Bandra police station at the request of the Mumbai police commissioner. This comes just days after his car was vandalised as he drove away from the Khar police station after meeting arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

Somaiya filed a complaint with the Khar police station, demanding that a police officer be punished for submitting a bogus FIR in his name. At the police station in Khar, he recorded his statement. Somaiya told reporters that the concerned police officer should be charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy, among other things, for filing a false complaint in his (Somaiya’s) name.