SpiceJet launches new flight service

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, SpiceJet announced new flight service connecting Bhavnagar in  Gujarat, with Pune and Mumbai. The new service will begin from May 5. The air carrier will also operate additional flights on the Ahmedabad-Pune route.

SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights. The flight service is launched under the ‘UDAN scheme’ of the Union government.

SpiceJet has recently started several  domestic flight routes. The air carrier  started flight services between Delhi -Pantnagar and Gorakhpur – Varanasi. It has announced that it will launch  60 new domestic flights this summer. The airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors.

