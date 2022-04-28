Another accused in Jahangirpuri violence arrested by SIT in Kolkata.

Another person has been arrested in connection with the April 16 communal violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. On Thursday, the Special Cell of the Delhi police arrested Aarif, one of the major accused in the case, in Kolkata.

Aarif is a well-known criminal in the Jahangirpuri area, with many criminal cases against him. When the stone pelting occurred, the accused incited the mob, spread rumours, and played a crucial role in creating chaos, according to sources in the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, after which he fled to Kolkata. The police have detained nearly 30 people in this case so far, including two minors.