Hindi our national language; Karnataka Minister backs Ajay Devgan

After Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai backed Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani said Hindi to be our national language and sided with Ajay Devgan. Following a Twitter spat between Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, Karnataka Chief Minister and Minister Murugesh Nirani got into the debate over the national language.

‘Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man,’ Ajay Devgn’s tweet reads.