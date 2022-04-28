‘It’s good’ says Kerala chief secretary after visiting Gujarat

On Thursday, April 28, Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy landed in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to study the dashboard system for e-governance. He praised the system after a closer look, saying it was thorough and useful for monitoring services and collecting feedback.

‘We’ve just seen the dashboard monitoring system. It’s a good and comprehensive system for monitoring the delivery of services, collecting citizens’ feedback and others,’ said Kerala chief secretary VP Joy.

He was part of the two member team sent by the Kerala government to examine the dashboard system, which was started in 2019 when Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was in power. The other person that accompanied him was Umesh IAS, the Staff Officer in Charge of the Chief Secretary’s Office.