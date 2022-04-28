Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in MP

Kamal Nath, the Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, has resigned. Dr. Govind Singh has been appointed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, and thus the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, by the Congress high command, which accepted the former chief minister’s resignation.

In a letter to Kamal Nath dated April 28, Congress national secretary KC Venugopal wrote, ‘This is to inform you that Hon’ble Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh.’

‘Hon’ble Congress President has also approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh,’ he added. Govind Singh is a senior Congress leader and MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Lahar constituency. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election is expected to take place in late 2023.