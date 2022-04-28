Man dies in police custody in TN; family alleges police torture

In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, a man from Thattaranai village who was arrested for questioning about a spurious liquor sale allegedly died in police custody. While the deceased’s family claims the man died in custody as a result of police torture, police sources state the man had fits on Wednesday and was rushed to a government hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

On April 26, the deceased, Thangamani, was detained and questioned by police in connection with a spurious liquor sale in the region. He was then taken to the Thiruvannamalai sub-jail.

However, the deceased’s relatives claim that the police filed a spurious case against them because they are Kuravar (Scheduled tribe) members, and that the Inspector sought a bribe to have their names removed from the case.

They even staged a protest outside the Collector’s office, accusing the cops of killing Thangamani. Thangamani’s wife Malar handed out a petition asking a thorough investigation into the matter after the relatives were allowed to meet with the Collector.