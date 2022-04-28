Minor’s Molestation Case; Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family get clean chit

In a molestation case, a court in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, found actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four of his family members not guilty. The judge of the special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) court, Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, has ordered police to present the closure report and the complainant in court.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his brothers Minazuddin, Fayazuddin, and Ayazuddin, as well as his mother Mehrunissa, were all given a clean chit by the court. Minazuddin Siddiqui, according to the prosecution, molested a minor family member in 2012 while the rest of the family supported him.

An FIR or case was filed at the Versova police station in Mumbai, and it was later moved to the Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to Circle Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Gautam of the Press Trust of India, police have asked the complainant to appear in court as per the court’s order.