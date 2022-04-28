NCB seized 50 kg of heroin, Rs 30 Lack cash from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said that it had seized about 50 kg of ‘high-quality’ heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs, and Rs 30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh area of Jamia Nagar. The NCB raid also resulted in the arrest of one person, according to the report.

According to NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh, the drugs were kept in backpacks, jute bags, and packets from e-commerce companies. He stated that the operation took place on Wednesday.

The drugs came into the country through an India-Afghanistan drug smuggling ring that was busted, according to the officer, who added that further investigation is ongoing.