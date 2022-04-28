‘No Yogis, Only Bhogis’ in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray hits Cousin Uddhav Thackeray

Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head, praised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to remove loudspeakers from religious structures today, and poked fun at his cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying the state has ‘bhogis.’

Following a government order, over 11,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places in Uttar Pradesh, including mosques and temples, and the volume of another 35,000 was reduced to normal limits, according to a senior police official.

Prashant Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, said a statewide drive was underway to remove unauthorized loudspeakers from religious buildings and reduce the volume of others. ‘I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, specially the masjids,’ Raj Thackeray wrote on Twitter today.