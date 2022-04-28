Prashant Kishor says Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra were not in leadership formula given to Congress

Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Vadra were included in the Congress’ leadership formula, according to election strategist Prashant Kishor, who spoke on an AajTak special show on Thursday. Prashant Kishor claimed there was no discussion about the leader during the talks with the Congress when asked if there was a third name in the leadership formula.

He went on to say that Congress does not need any PK and that the party may make its own decisions. ‘The media is showing my picture bigger than necessary. My stature, character are not so big that Rahul Gandhi would pay much attention to me. Congress does not need any PK, it can take its own decision,’

According to Prashant Kishor, ‘What I had to tell the Congress was told. Now it is their choice whether to work on it or not.’