Stalin slams PM modi, says ‘We decreased fuel taxes when Centre increased it’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin responded in the state Assembly on Thursday, April 28, to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks that certain states have not taken steps to decrease fuel taxes, saying that while the Centre has increased taxes, the Tamil Nadu government had reduced them.

‘The PM has said that since states didn’t reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, the price can’t be brought down in the country. If I should reply to this, his statement is like trying to hide a whole pumpkin in a plate of rice,’ CM Stalin stated.

‘The Union Government didn’t reduce petrol and diesel prices when crude oil prices slumped in 2014, and took the extra revenue. The Union Government reduced the tax return and could have shared it with state governments. The Union Government also increased taxes, burdening the people and earning lakhs of crores,’ MK Stalin claimed.

He further said that the Union Government pretended to be lowering taxes just before state elections, but then sharply increased the price after the election.