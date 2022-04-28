Tempo driver arrested in Mumbai for raping minor

In Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a tempo driver who enticed her with a chocolate, police said on Thursday. According to an official, the 35-year-old accused was arrested by Mumbai police within 24 hours of the crime late on Wednesday night. According to him, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the accused, Sachin Shama, saw the child alone in an area and lured her in with a chocolate.

The official said that, the accused took the girl to a remote place where he allegedly raped her and then abandoned her. He said a passerby saw the girl crying and called the police control room, adding that the child was scared and couldn’t say anything. The girl narrated the ordeal after counselling, and special teams were formed to detain the accused, to the official added.

He stated that the police used CCTV footage from the area to establish the man’s identity and detained him. ‘We apprehended the accused within 24 hours of the crime. He has been booked under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,’ Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 7, stated. He stated that the accused has a number of cases against him and that further investigation is underway.