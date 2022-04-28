West Bengal; Two women held with gold worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Two women traffickers were arrested by a team from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and gold worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized from their hands. Mausumi Adhikari and Lina Goswami, residents of Barasat and Bagdar in North 24 Parganas, have been identified as the two women.

Based on a tip, Railway Security Force and DRI personnel raided the Delhi-bound Down Rajdhani Express at New Jalpaiguri station on Wednesday, according to DRI sources. Suspecting gold smuggling, a search was carried out, leading in the discovery of gold biscuits hidden inside shoes and kept in a black bag.