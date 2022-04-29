Russia-Ukraine war could last as long as 10 years: UK

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of the United Kingdom has stated that the Russia-Ukraine conflict might endure up to 10 years. She warned the West that if Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds, ‘there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe’.

Speaking at a foreign policy event dinner on Wednesday, Truss stated that the conflict in Ukraine might go for a long time and that Europe ‘must be prepared for the long haul’.

Officials in the United Kingdom are concerned that if Putin is permitted to hold Ukrainian land, he would begin strikes on Georgia and Moldova. In her address, Liz Truss referred to Putin as a ‘desperate rogue operator’ whose aggressiveness should be confronted with retaliation. She went on to say that the UK and its partners should ‘keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine’.

Also Read: Govt asks electric two-wheeler makers to halt new launches due to fire incidents: Reports

Lizz Truss was speaking at an event in Ukraine just after multiple civilian funerals, including a three-month-old girl. Truss stated that the Ukraine issue should be used as a springboard for a fundamental rethinking of the West’s approach to international security. She said that for the UK, this entails forging strategic allies throughout the world and using economic strength to deter aggressors and that the G7 nations, which account for more than half of global net wealth, must act as an ‘economic NATO’ to protect collective prosperity.

The EU has imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia, but the EU still relies on Russia for energy.