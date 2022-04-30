A UK politician claims he opened pornography in parliament by accident.

Following allegations that he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber, a British lawmaker was suspended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. He claims he opened the explicit content by accident.

After reporting himself to parliament’s standards commissioner on Friday, Neil Parish was suspended as a Conservative lawmaker. He has stated that he will remain a member of parliament until the probe is conducted.

When reporters asked if he had accidentally opened something on his phone, Parish answered, ‘I did, but let the inquiry look into that.’

According to reports in the British press, a female minister said she witnessed a male colleague studying pornographic material while sitting next to her in the Commons chamber, as well as the same member perusing pornography during a committee hearing.

Parish’s wife said in an interview with The Times newspaper published on Saturday that she was unaware of her husband doing anything similar before and that he was ‘a beautiful person.’

Sue Parish was reported in the newspaper as adding, ‘It was all really embarrassing.’ ‘To be honest, my breath was snatched away.’