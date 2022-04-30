Jammu: 30 kg ganja seized, 6 peddlers arrested

Six suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu city on Friday and 30 kg ganja was seized from them, police said. The seizure and the arrests were made at checkpoints set up at the Bahu Fort and the Satwari areas of the city, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

They were identified by the police as Ganga Ram Basant, Rahim Chand Sahu, Jai Prakash Sahu, Sunjay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jai Shankar. Two separate cases were registered at the Satwari police station and the suspects placed under arrest, the official added.