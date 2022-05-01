Electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu, owner escapes unhurt

On Saturday, an electric scooter caught fire in Hosur, a major industrial hub in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, creating widespread fear. However, the owner, a supervisor at a private corporation in Bengaluru, had a lucky escape.

Satish Kumar, a Hosur resident, observed his scooter catching fire from beneath the seat and leapt to safety. Passers-by came to his aid in putting out the fire. However, according to authorities, the scooter was completely destroyed. Satish had purchased the electric two-wheeler the previous year.

Electric scooters catching fire has recently become a cause for concern. In the latest in a series of such occurrences, a man and his daughter died of asphyxia in the Vellore district in March as a result of smoke caused by an electric bike explosion while being charged. Later, at Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli district, an electric two-wheeler caught fire.