Punjab CM never met me over coal crisis: Union Coal Minister

In the midst of the blame game between the Centre and the states over the coal shortage and power outages in several parts of North India, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, claiming that there was no shortage of coal after Raghav Chadha’s allegation and assuring that there was no need to panic.

‘AAP`s new leader (Raghav Chadha) is very close to the so-called super Chief Minister of Punjab (Bhagant Mann) and (AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal. This party has a habit of lying; they have never met me and they are saying that they have, taking my name and spreading lies’, the Union Coal Minister said.

Joshi added that 11 units of the Dadri and Unchahar power plants are operating at full capacity and that they have coal storage of 2.3 lakh tonnes, which is replenished on a daily basis. Coal firms have around 73 million tonnes of coal stock at their end.

Also Read: Wipro plans to hire 38,000 freshers in FY23

This came after AAP leader Raghav Chadha criticised the Centre for the country’s coal scarcity on Friday, claiming that just one or two days of coal supply remain in over 16 states, including Punjab.

‘Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann went to meet union coal minister (Pralhad Joshi) in Delhi a few days ago; the latter assured of no coal shortage. Still, more than 16 states including Punjab, are seeing only 1-2 days of coal supply left. Centre has to fulfil its responsibility’, Chadha had said.